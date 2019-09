Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Picked The Most Adventurous Name For Baby Number Two

This couple really seems to have a thing for geology and earth science. They named their first daughter, who was born in 2016, Dusty Rose, a moniker that is somehow reminiscent of both a desert landscape and a Sting song. Now, they're making room for a new little geode. Let's just say, they might be spending more time referencing science books than lists of the year's most popular names. Of course, this could stem from the fact that both parents are world travelers and come from different continents; Levine is from North America, while Prinsloo hails from Africa.