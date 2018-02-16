Story from Entertainment News

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Picked The Most Adventurous Name For Baby Number Two

Madison Medeiros
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second daughter — and we did not see this name coming.
According to E! News, the now-platinum blond rocker and Victoria's Secret supermodel went for an unconventional, globally inspired name for baby number two: Geo Grace.
This couple really seems to have a thing for geology and earth science. They named their first daughter, who was born in 2016, Dusty Rose, a moniker that is somehow reminiscent of both a desert landscape and a Sting song. Now, they're making room for a new little geode. Let's just say, they might be spending more time referencing science books than lists of the year's most popular names. Of course, this could stem from the fact that both parents are world travelers and come from different continents; Levine is from North America, while Prinsloo hails from Africa.
The people of Twitter, of course, had thoughts.
"Quick question for you Adam: Y'making minerals or y'making kids," one commenter tweeted.
Different as the name may be, other fans seem to be thrilled for the famous family's newest addition.
Come to think of it, Levine and Prinsloo aren't the only celebrities who recently looked to the earth for name inspiration. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made headlines earlier this month after revealing that they'd named their first child, Stormi. Hmm, could geology be the next big thing in celebrity baby names? Honestly, anything coming out of Hollywood is possible.
Behati and Levine announced they were expecting their second child back in September, and they've been very open about the idea of continuing to expand their family.
"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres shortly following the big announcement. He added that Prinsloo, too, wanted "like 100 babies" since "she was an only child."
Who knows, maybe one day soon we'll meet a baby Tree or Sprout!
