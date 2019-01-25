Gwen Stefani Loves That We Still Love L.A.M.B.

"I go to my Vegas shows and it’s really fulfilling to look out into the crowd and people will hold up a L.A.M.B. bag from back in the day," Stefani tells Refinery29. "It’s really gratifying and it makes me feel good." She explains that while she really loved doing her clothing line, that's just not what her priorities are right now. "I really put my soul into every part of it. I’d spend five hours finding the right shade for a jacket. I did that for a lot of years," Stefani says. But she doesn't have that kind of time anymore and doing eyewear is amazing because it allows her to share her workload with a team. "I can’t even go to Fashion Week in September because I have three kids that are starting school that week. I want to be a part of my kids' lives. So I have to choose, and I’m doing what I can," she continues.