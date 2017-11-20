Gwen Stefani Describes Her Life With Blake Shelton As 'Tribal'

With her platinum blonde hair and impeccable sense of style, pop icon Gwen Stefani absolutely exudes glamour. Yet, apparently, she's not afraid of roughing it, especially now that she's dating Blake Shelton, who some might regard as a sort of modern day cowboy. Stefani will grace the cover of Marie Claire’s 2017 Holiday issue, which will be hitting newsstands on November 28, and in her interview for the issue's cover story, she dished about everything from heartbreak and creativity to fashion and spirituality. She also gave some surprising details about her life with Shelton on his Oklahoma ranch.
Stefani has been dating Shelton for about two years, and though they might seem like an unlikely pair, the couple seems to have made a sweet life together. In her recent interview with Marie Claire for her forthcoming cover, Stefani explained what it's like to spend time on Shelton's ranch. She said, "It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real."
It seems that Stefani has settled into her new "tribal" lifestyle pretty seamlessly. However, despite having to get "muddy and dirty" on the ranch, she's still apparently treated like a lady by Shelton. The country singer was named People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive last week, and in his interview for the magazine's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, Shelton provided us with some insights about why his relationship with Stefani works so well. Shelton explained, "I try to be a gentleman as much as I can. I think the thing that she needs most in her life is to be put on a pedestal. Every day that I’m around her, that’s what my goal is." So, it seems that even among all the boys on that dirty and muddy ranch, Stefani is still regarded as the glamorous queen she is.
