Gwen Stefani Describes Her Life With Blake Shelton As 'Tribal'

It seems that Stefani has settled into her new "tribal" lifestyle pretty seamlessly. However, despite having to get "muddy and dirty" on the ranch, she's still apparently treated like a lady by Shelton. The country singer was named People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive last week, and in his interview for the magazine's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, Shelton provided us with some insights about why his relationship with Stefani works so well. Shelton explained, "I try to be a gentleman as much as I can. I think the thing that she needs most in her life is to be put on a pedestal. Every day that I’m around her, that’s what my goal is." So, it seems that even among all the boys on that dirty and muddy ranch, Stefani is still regarded as the glamorous queen she is.