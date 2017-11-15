Blake Shelton Gets Super Mushy Talking About His 'Bond' With Gwen Stefani

Yesterday, Blake Shelton was named People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. While that may seem like a stretch for some, it’s pretty clear that Gwen Stefani, who has been dating the country singer for two years, agrees with the choice. Thanks to Shelton's recent interview with the magazine, we're marginally closer to understanding why Stefani feels this way.
Throughout Shelton's People interview, he absolutely gushed about his girlfriend and explained that they got together after forming a unique "bond," which resulted from mutual heartbreak. He said, "When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there."
In addition to that "bond" that was formed shortly after their respective divorces, which both occurred around the same time in 2015, Shelton claimed in the People interview that their relationship works because he knows what Stefani needs. He said, "What’s most important to Gwen is somebody who has her back and is a best friend so that's kind of how it started. It just feels like it gets stronger all the time."
As for how Shelton shows Stefani that he "has her back," he says it’s all about being a gentleman. "I try to be a gentleman as much as I can. I think the thing that she needs most in her life is to be put on a pedestal. Every day that I’m around her, that’s what my goal is." So, now that we know exactly why Stefani finds Shelton so irresistible, we'll get working on figuring out what his appeal is for the rest of America. You don't get named People's Sexiest Man Alive without having admirers aside from just your girlfriend, right?
