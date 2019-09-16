Taylor Swift Joins The Voice As A Mega Mentor

There’s only one of Taylor Swift, and NBC has snatched her up. Fresh off the release of her new album Lover, mega pop star Swift has joined season 17 of The Voice as a “mega mentor,” according to a new Instagram video posted by the reality competition.
In the Instagram video, judges John Legend and Blake Shelton speculate about which artist could be joining the show’s upcoming season.
“I heard we have a mega mentor? I heard it’s supposed to be one of the most successful people in music,” says Legend, just as Swift walks out of a trailer and says hello to the musicians. Eventually, Legend and Shelton catch on that it’s Swift who is their new co-worker, and freak out.
Though Swift will appear on the series, she won’t be one of the people in those famous rotating chairs, deciding the fate of would-be competitors.
As a mentor, Swift will help prepare the contestants for the knockout round, according to Variety. The songs performed in the knockout round allows the judges to decide who will give a live performance in the final round. She’ll also give advise the contestants on the show, as well as the judges.
"We promise that you’ll never find another Mega Mentor like her," teased The Voice's official Twitter account.
Swift responded to the tweet with heart emojis.
It isn’t the first time Swift joined The Voice. During season 7 in 2014, the singer was the advisor for judges Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, and Pharrell. She also took the stage that year to perform her single “Blank Space” off album 1989.
Most recently, Swift appeared on the season 16 finale of The Voice in May to perform the first single off Lover, “ME!” with Brendon Urie.
Given the multiple sales records Lover has already broken, it's safe to say that the contestants on The Voice are getting music advice from a very reputable source.
