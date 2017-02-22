Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Talking About How Much She Loves Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani takes advantage of every opportunity to talk about her boyfriend Blake Shelton — which is good, because we love to hear about it. The singer appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday and gushed about her partner (and co-host of The Voice), and revealed how the competition affects their relationship.
"It’s so unbelievable," she said. "I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person."
Being on the same show together has brought some lively competition to their love life, especially since Shelton is the most successful coach on the show, with five out of eleven wins to his name
"He is in trouble this season," Stefani warned with a smile. "I’m about ready to get on him."
In fact, the singer joked that Shelton has already "been on the couch a few nights." We don't believe that for a minute.
This playful banter is a part of what makes their relationship so enviable, as well as the fact that their whirlwind romance, which began in November 2015, kind of came out of nowhere.
"I didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world," Stefani revealed. "I had no idea."
Her knowledge of country music was similarly lacking, but now she tells Meyers that she's "the biggest Blake Shelton fan ever."
This probably has something to do with the fact that she grew up listening to bluegrass and folk. Her first concert was Emmylou Harris, so in a way it's "full circle."
The new season of The Voice premiere's on February 27 on NBC. Stefani and Shelton will be joined by fellow hosts Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. Is it possible to be third and fourth wheels? Keys and Levine better buckle up.
