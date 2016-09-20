Miley Cyrus Posted An Epic Video From Her The Voice Swivel Chair

Miley Cyrus just showed Instagram that being a coach on NBC's The Voice is just as fun as it looks, and it's all thanks to those swivel chairs.
Cyrus joins the show along with Alicia Keys (and returning coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton) for its eleventh season, which premiered Monday night. She gave us a teaser beforehand over on Instagram, posting a video that gives users a front-row seat to what it's like to press that big red button and make your chair spin.
"Pushin the button is kinda my favorite part of this gig," the 23-year-old captioned the video. "BUT you gotta use it wisely."
She's not wrong. Every season begins with blind auditions, meaning the coaches are facing away from the stage and can only hear the voices of the contestants. If a coach presses a button, it means they want the singer on their team to coach for the rest of the season. However, each coach only gets a limited number of contestants, so when they press that button they really have to mean it.
It looks like Miley has no problem with that, and judging from her tweet post-premiere, this is the beginning of a truly epic season
I think I just won @NBCTheVoice everyone. #VoicePremiere— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 20, 2016
