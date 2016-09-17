Miley Cyrus has never played coy when it comes to her appreciation of some occasional marijuana.
The singer, who plays a bona fide hippie in Woody Allen's upcoming Amazon series, Crisis in Six Scenes, doesn't shy away from lighting up onstage at awards shows or sharing photos of stoned snuggling with her cat on Instagram. After all, she's just being Miley, and we do appreciate her for it. (As does Demi Lovato, it seems.)
But in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promoting her latest gig as a soon-to-be coach on The Voice, Cyrus' knowledge of all things herbal failed her during a game of Phone Booth with Fallon. As result, she came face to face with a fuzzy tarantula.
But to be fair, can you name three U.S. states where it's legal to smoke marijuana?
The singer, who recently quit the red carpet, impressively keeps her calm, cupping the tarantula in her hand and teasing Fallon: "You thought you could get me with this one? I'm a vegan. I love all animals!"
Watch her get hazy with the law — and cozy with a spider — in the video, below. Better her than us.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
