Miley Cyrus Is A True Hippie In This New Amazon Show

Miley Cyrus only has three lines in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon series Crisis in Six Scenes. But her first two seem to give a certain amount of insight into her hippie character — "I met Alan. I gave him marijuana."The show, created by and starring Woody Allen, follows a family living in a New York suburb in the '60s who have to deal with the many cultural revolutions of the decade. Cyrus will be playing a girl who is, according to Entertainment Weekly , "caught up in the ’60s movement and inspired by radical communist leaders." Her character will also be wearing the kind of classic boho threads associated with the era. Think: a lot of fringe and ponchos. John Magaro, Elaine May, and Rachel Brosnahan also star in the six-episode series.Crisis in Six Scenes will be released on Amazon on September 30.