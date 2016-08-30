Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus's New Show With Woody Allen

It's been too long since Miley Cyrus has graced our television and laptop screens with her energetic presence. Luckily for us, the actress and singer has pried herself from Liam Hemsworth's side to create a brand-new series, Crisis in Six Scenes. And, no, it's nothing like her Disney or her Nicholas Sparks days.
This time, she's working with filmmaker Woody Allen on a new comedy series premiering exclusively on Amazon Studios. We first learned about the role back in January of this year, and have been gathering little details about the plot and characters since then.
Here are all the things we know about the six-episode comedy series, which premieres on Friday, September 30.
The comedy takes place in a New York suburb during the 1960s.
The controversial time period in our nation's history makes an ideal setting for Allen, who loves a good period piece.
The plot focuses on two couples, one older (Allen and Elaine May) and one younger (John Magaro and Rachel Brosnahan).
The contrasting ideas between the young couple and the older couple will be a major driving force of the plot, and will surely lead to humorous dialogue.
Cyrus plays a young hippie, crochet poncho and all.
We're betting she has a lot of new ideas to bring to the couples she encounters. And that she smokes a bit of the reefer. According to Entertainment Weekly, her character is "caught up in the ’60s movement and inspired by radical communist leaders."
Amazon paid Allen a reported $15 millon for the project.
He also had creative freedom to tell his episodic story, which is also his first attempt at TV in more than 50 years.
