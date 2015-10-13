Miley Cyrus Is Just A Normal Girl, Smoking Weed & Chilling With Her Cat

What's Miley Cyrus been up to since hosting the MTV VMAs in August? Oh, you know, getting high. Bonding with animals. Making vegan pita wraps. The usual.
The pop star documented her quiet night in last night, taking selfies with her cat, bringing out her bong, and taking photos of her food. It's pretty much the equivalent of a Netflix and chill night, only in Miley's world.
Here's how it all went down:
Dinner for one did not include pizza, for a change.
"Dessert" came in the form of weed, at which point we suspect more vegan wraps were consumed.
Finally, some candlelit canoodling with a cat was in order.
To quote Ice Cube, today was a good day. Thanks for sharing, gurl.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BeImages.
