Miley Cyrus is known for not holding back, and in a recent interview with Elle, she once again got super real.
For one thing, the pop star gave her very honest opinion of Britney Spears; the two have been friends for awhile because Spears works with Cyrus' manager. Miley revealed that she's not sure if Britney even wants to be making music anymore.
"Every time she puts out new music, I'm like, 'Is that what she wants to be doing? Or does she just want to chill?'" she said. But Miley also thinks she's "looking so good right now, and looking happy."
Miley also explained why she's stopped walking the red carpet: She rejects the idea that she's above other people. "I will never do a red carpet again. Why, when people are starving, am I on a carpet that's red?" she said. "Because I'm 'important'? Because I'm 'famous'? That's not how I roll."
She also threw in an unexpected comparison: "It's like a skit — it's like Zoolander."
But perhaps the best soundbite from the interview was her approach to becoming a coach on The Voice. "I don't want this to come off the wrong way," she said, "but I'm going to tell my contestants: Be Bernie Sanders. Be the person people want and love."
As usual, she's definitely got an interesting way of expressing herself. As she once put it, she's just being Miley, and we love her for it.
For one thing, the pop star gave her very honest opinion of Britney Spears; the two have been friends for awhile because Spears works with Cyrus' manager. Miley revealed that she's not sure if Britney even wants to be making music anymore.
"Every time she puts out new music, I'm like, 'Is that what she wants to be doing? Or does she just want to chill?'" she said. But Miley also thinks she's "looking so good right now, and looking happy."
Miley also explained why she's stopped walking the red carpet: She rejects the idea that she's above other people. "I will never do a red carpet again. Why, when people are starving, am I on a carpet that's red?" she said. "Because I'm 'important'? Because I'm 'famous'? That's not how I roll."
She also threw in an unexpected comparison: "It's like a skit — it's like Zoolander."
But perhaps the best soundbite from the interview was her approach to becoming a coach on The Voice. "I don't want this to come off the wrong way," she said, "but I'm going to tell my contestants: Be Bernie Sanders. Be the person people want and love."
As usual, she's definitely got an interesting way of expressing herself. As she once put it, she's just being Miley, and we love her for it.
Advertisement