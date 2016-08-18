When Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on The Voice this season, don't expect them to stir up drama. The two singers are serious about finding new talent.



"As much as the world loves to make this girl catfight scenario, that’s actually Blake and Adam," Cyrus told People.



For her part, Keys wants to put the show in touch with earnest dreamers like herself. "I’m looking forward to rooting people on and being here for the dreamers like me," Keys said in People's exclusive preview of the upcoming season. "You’re able to hear someone true for who they are, and that’s what music is."



"[Miley is] a great performer, but she also has this ear for music," Shelton told People. "Alicia comes from a place more like a writer, a producer."

