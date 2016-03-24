Prince Harry Gives Empowering Feminist Speech In Nepal

Prince Harry gives a traditional Namaste welcome at a reception hosted by the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu. He told the guests: "I know that I arrive in Nepal as you approach the first anniversary of the earthquakes that took so many lives. I pay my respects to those who perished and hope to do what I can to shine a spotlight on the reserve and resilience of the Nepali people. I want to show all those around the world who want to help that this country is open for business. I can't wait to get out there and see all this country has to offer."

