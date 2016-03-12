Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, just landed her first big gig. Leon appears in Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance campaign, alongside Claire Boucher (known as Grimes), Kenya Kinski-Jones, and Amandla Stenberg.



Leon is photographed with her new hair color, a silver-lavender hue, similar to how Madonna’s hair looked on her December 1986 Vanity Fair cover.



Leon collaborated with McCartney, who's also a longtime friend of Madonna, because of the campaign’s message to promote self-confidence. She tells Vogue, “I go through this struggle myself, [where] women’s bodies have been made so public that everyone feels like they need to comment.” The Pop fragrance’s message is about originality and creativity, to which Leon adds, “I love when someone doesn’t pretend to be someone they are not.”



Proud mom Madonna shared an image of her daughter from the campaign shoot with the comment, “I miss this Beautiful Girl! Looking forward to seeing her very soon!”



