Nailbot Prints Nail Art With Your Phone

Check out all the amazing #nailart you can print on your #nails using the #Nailbot! And there is so much more to choose from! Reserve your Nailbot before midnight tonight so you can also have #nailsonfleek. Link in the bio 🏽 #nailstagram #nailswag #weinventthefuture #preemadonna #womenintech #girlsintech #STEAM #STEM

A photo posted by Preemadonna (@preemadonna) on Jan 8, 2016 at 11:59am PST