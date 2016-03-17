This App Lets You Time Travel



So is Timelooper coming to a city near you? Yigiter tells Refinery29 that there will be seven stories going live in New York City in the next two months. “We are in a partnership with CNN, in a documentary called Generations, and we will be doing the '80s,” Yigiter said. Tourists and locals in NYC will be able to travel back in time to recreate the famous VJ Day kiss in Times Square in 1945, and to Federal Hall in 1789 where George Washington gave his first inauguration speech.



Timelooper will launch globally to sites including China, Spain, and Washington D.C. Yigiter tells us he’s most excited to recreate the fall of the Berlin Wall, which will be live in mid-April.



“The app will also be teaming up with production companies so that they can upload their content to our app,” Yigiter said. He added, “There are events happening everyday, like protests or national events, like the Cherry Blossom in Japan, and the Times Square New Years Celebration, that people can experience when they visit.”



