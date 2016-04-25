This Makeup Artist Serves Up Celebrity Chinspiration

The chin doesn’t always get a lot of attention when it comes to makeup. Especially when there’s contouring, eyebrows, and eye-lining to perfect. But that’s not the case with this artist.
Laura Jenkinson uses her upside-down chin as a canvas to draw celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Jay-Z to some of our favorite cartoon characters.
Her most recent celebrity drawing was of Kim Kardashian West with her famous crying face.
Kim isn’t the only Kardashian family member who's served as inspiration for Jenkinson. Little sister Kylie Jenner has also made an appearance, styled with short blue hair and plumped lips.
Jenkinson also drew Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, captioning the photo, “I know it's not Halloween, but I wanted to do something terrifying.”
One of her earliest celebrity chinspirations was Jay-Z, which was posted with the caption, “I got 99 problems but my chin ain’t one.”
Jenkinson initially gained popularity back in 2014 with cartoon characters. She painted Lisa Simpson, Angelica Pickles, Spongebob, and Olaf, just to name a few.
