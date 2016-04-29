Caitlyn Jenner Makes A Statement By Using Trump's Ladies Room



"Donald Trump said I could take a pee anywhere at a Trump facility, so I am gonna go take a pee in the ladies room,” Jenner said in the video.



Caitlyn then proceeds to walk into the Trump Tower ladies restrooms, after a slight pause in front of the “M” door.



After exiting the bathroom, she thanked the real-estate mogul for his offer and made a comment directed toward Senator Ted Cruz, saying, “By the way Ted, nobody got molested,” referring to the Senator’s support for the HB2 bill.

