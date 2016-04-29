Caitlyn Jenner Makes A Statement By Using Trump's Ladies Room

Last week, Donald Trump appeared on The Today Show and spoke out about the HB2 bill. HB2 is the North Carolina bill that prohibits transgender people from using the restroom that they identify with.
When Trump was asked if Caitlyn Jenner would be allowed to use any bathroom she identifies with inside Trump Tower, the Republican presidential candidate responded with, “That is correct.”
Well, Jenner decided to take Trump up on that offer.
In a Facebook video posted Wednesday by Jenner, the reality show star is walking in New York City looking for a trans-friendly restroom before she stumbles in front of the Trump International Hotel.
"Donald Trump said I could take a pee anywhere at a Trump facility, so I am gonna go take a pee in the ladies room,” Jenner said in the video.
Caitlyn then proceeds to walk into the Trump Tower ladies restrooms, after a slight pause in front of the “M” door.
After exiting the bathroom, she thanked the real-estate mogul for his offer and made a comment directed toward Senator Ted Cruz, saying, “By the way Ted, nobody got molested,” referring to the Senator’s support for the HB2 bill.
