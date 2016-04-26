Janel Parrish chopped her brunette locks to a shorter lob for spring. And it seems like she'll be keeping the look for a while.
Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star showed off her shoulder-length hair with long side bangs swept across her face. She shared a photo captioned, “Fresh cut by the lovely @tauni901.”
Just like her character Mona Vanderwaal, you never know what to expect. Parrish surprised us all when she chopped her hair five weeks ago.
Seems like she’s been very scissor-happy lately, now adding a couple more inches to that hairstyle.
Parrish showed off her new hair while at the beach over the weekend, tied up in a ponytail while her loose bangs flew to her face.
Could this lob hairstyle be Mona’s new look on the show? Either way, Parrish looks gorgeous with this short cut.
