Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Lops Off Her Locks

Caroline Aghajanian
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Janel Parrish chopped her brunette locks to a shorter lob for spring. And it seems like she'll be keeping the look for a while.

Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star showed off her shoulder-length hair with long side bangs swept across her face. She shared a photo captioned, “Fresh cut by the lovely @tauni901.”

Fresh cut by the lovely @tauni901 🐝

A photo posted by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on


Just like her character Mona Vanderwaal, you never know what to expect. Parrish surprised us all when she chopped her hair five weeks ago.

Chop chop. Fresh color and cut by the lovely @_marissamarino

A photo posted by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on


Seems like she’s been very scissor-happy lately, now adding a couple more inches to that hairstyle.
Parrish showed off her new hair while at the beach over the weekend, tied up in a ponytail while her loose bangs flew to her face.

Windy beach day with my love ️

A photo posted by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on


Could this lob hairstyle be Mona’s new look on the show? Either way, Parrish looks gorgeous with this short cut.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers