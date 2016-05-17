Kylie Jenner Fan Adds To His Lip Kit Tattoo Collection

Update: Kylie Jenner superfan Johnny Cyrus is back at it again with the beauty tattoos. For his latest ink design dedicated to the reality star, Cyrus added to the dripping-lip art he got a few months ago. The addition includes Kylie's signature and the names of her three glosses: Like, Literally, and So Cute. This is the fifth tat Cyrus has gotten in honor of the Lip Kits, and we wonder if a metallic-dedicated doodle is next on the list. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.
Johnny Cyrus is definitely Kylie Jenner’s biggest fan. Back in December, Cyrus tatted Jenner’s Lip Kit logo on his upper arm. And now he’s done another Kylie-inspired tat.
This time around, the design is inspired by the colorful swatches seen on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram.
The original photo features a peek at the different Lip Kit colors, including Mary Jo, Posie, Dolce, Candy, KoKo, and True Brown. Cyrus shared a photo on his Instagram of a similar lip kit color display.
He documented his inky journey by sharing a photo last week saying, “My tattoo appointment is set…Getting a very crisp rectangle with the color inside.” Last night he shared the final outcome of the tattoo, which had a little bit of swelling, but still looked very similar to the original Kylie Cosmetics photo. (Cyrus added a giant “K” and a crown to the tattoo to represent King Kylie.)
Cyrus had previously shared photos of him wearing various colors from Kylie’s Lip Kit Collection, which are known to stay on for quite some time. But this decision takes that glossy obsession to a whole new level.
