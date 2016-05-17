Kylie Jenner Fan Adds To His Lip Kit Tattoo Collection



Update: Kylie Jenner superfan Johnny Cyrus is back at it again with the beauty tattoos. For his latest ink design dedicated to the reality star, Cyrus added to the dripping-lip art he got a few months ago. The addition includes Kylie's signature and the names of her three glosses: Like, Literally, and So Cute. This is the fifth tat Cyrus has gotten in honor of the Lip Kits, and we wonder if a metallic-dedicated doodle is next on the list. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.



This story was originally published on April 13, 2016, at 9:30 p.m.



Johnny Cyrus is definitely Kylie Jenner’s biggest fan. Back in December, Cyrus tatted Jenner’s Lip Kit logo on his upper arm. And now he’s done another Kylie-inspired tat.

