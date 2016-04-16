Jenner debuted the peachy hue on Snapchat and Instagram today, just before the Coachella Music Festival. She shared a video on Instagram, captioned with the peach emoji, showing off her silky straight long locks.
To complete the look, Jenner wore a chunky embellished choker around her neck, and a nude shade on her lip.
This isn't the first time Jenner has changed her hair for Coachella. Last year, she rocked turquoise mermaid-inspired hair down to her waist.
Jenner isn't the only celebrity sporting a new look at the music festival. Taylor Swift showed off her platinum blonde locks earlier today, following her Vogue debut this week. And Jenner's good friend Hailey Baldwin recently shared a photo of her new trendy grey locks.
