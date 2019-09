This isn't the first time Jenner has changed her hair for Coachella. Last year, she rocked turquoise mermaid-inspired hair down to her waist.Jenner isn't the only celebrity sporting a new look at the music festival. Taylor Swift showed off her platinum blonde locks earlier today, following her Vogue debut this week. And Jenner's good friend Hailey Baldwin recently shared a photo of her new trendy grey locks