Why This Friday Night Lights Couple Stayed #RelationshipGoals

Eric and Tami Taylor are undoubtedly one of the all-time best TV couples. And Connie Britton, a.k.a. Mrs. Coach herself, just gave us some new insight about why the Friday Night Lights couple was so great. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Binge podcast, Britton revealed that she and costar Kyle Chandler had stipulations about what their characters wouldn't do on the show. And one of their requirements included the Taylors being true to each other. "We were like, 'We're never letting the writers have us have an affair. If they try to do it, we're not going to do it.' And we told them so," Britton told EW. "What we thought would be really interesting and what we thought this would be the perfect format for on the show was to actually show what most couples go through, which is just trying to be partners to each other and get through the day... They need each other, and they also really love each other." While we're surprised to learn the actors had a say in their characters' story, we're definitely glad they did. Imagine how heartbreaking it would have been to learn one of the Taylors had been unfaithful to the other — we're tearing up just thinking about it. Listen to EW's full podcast with Britton below.
Advertisement