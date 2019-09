Connie Britton Can Only Stomach One Season On A Ryan Murphy Show

If Britton does say goodbye to her role, it would follow a distinct pattern of only appearing in one season of a continuing Murphy series. The actress starred in season 1 of American Horror Story, subtitled Murder House, but did not return to the long-running anthology series. She then re-teamed with Murphy for American Crime Story's first season, where she played the real-life Real Housewife Faye Resnick, but did not appear in its second.