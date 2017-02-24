Story from TV Shows

Nashville Star Opens Up About Death; Twitter In A Glass Case Of Emotion

Marquita Harris
Major spoilers ahead. If you're not ready, look away immediately!
By now, in this golden era of stellar television, most hardcore viewers watch their beloved shows under a black cloud of dread. Why? Because we all know that the moment we fall in love with a character, said character will be killed off, immediately sending us into a glass case of emotion. (See: Game Of Thrones, Walking Dead and so on.)
And that’s just what happened this evening on Nashville.
Our gal Rayna Jaymes is no more and actress Connie Britton, who’s played the leading role for 5 seasons had loads to say about it.
In an Instagram post, Britton left fans teary-eyed as she said “Thank you” to Nashville’s “reigning queen of country.”
Thank you Rayna Jaymes. For your magic and your dignity. And thank you to all the creators of Rayna Jaymes, for there were many. Callie Khouri, who gave her life. Deacon, Maddie, Daphne, who shaped her as her family. Teddy, Tandy, Lamar too. Juliette, Scarlett, Bucky and the ones who crafted her into a business woman. Along with countless other compatriots and combatants. And then of course the crew of “Nashville" who brought her to life, every crew member in every department who made Rayna live each week. And then there’s the music. T Bone, Buddy, Tim, Frankie and all the brilliant songwriters who gave Rayna a voice. There was no music, and no Rayna, without you. But finally and most importantly, the fans. You made Rayna. You supported her and loved her and gave her inspiration just as she was able to inspire you. You were the energy source, the power behind her heart and soul and life. Rayna lived for you. And, from the depths of my heart, I thank you, for her and for me. It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes. #RIPRayna #NashvilleCMT

In an interview published just after the death aired, Britton openly discussed her decision to leave the CMT show, which originally aired on the ABC before the networked canceled it early last year.
“It was my decision. It was something that, for various reasons, had been percolating for me. What was really important to me was that it felt like the right time. This summer, when the show went to CMT, it felt solid and stable. When Marshall came in, we had a conversation and he came up with the way this story would lay out. We both agreed — and I said to him that what was most important to me was that we really do justice and honor the character and all of these characters and the world that we've been living in for these last five years,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter.
Of course fans have shared an outpour of mixed emotions for the axed character with amazing hair
