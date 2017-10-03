Connie Britton and Ryan Murphy are reuniting once again.
The Nashville and Friday Night Lights star is heading to Ryan Murphy's new Fox procedural drama, 9-1-1, TV Line reports. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause will also star in the series.
Connie Britton has previously worked with Ryan Murphy on the first season of American Horror Story, Murder House, as well as on The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.
The show will focus on emergency responders, including paramedics, police officers, and firefighters, according to TV Line. And, because it's TV, there will be plenty of "frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations," the outlet notes.
Advertisement
Luckily, we don't have to wait for the new show to see Britton back on the small screen. She'll also have a recurring role on Showtime's new comedy SMILF, which will premiere in November. The comedy, set in Boston, stars Frankie Shaw as Bridgette, a single mother; Britton will play her boss, Ally.
And if you're holding out for a Friday Night Lights reunion, well, Britton hinted in June that it could actually happen. "Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it's because of me that we're not doing a reunion. I thought all this time it was because of him," Britton said on the Today show, referring to FNL."My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion — I love Kyle, I love the show. I'm just saying, I don't want to be the hold out here... Back to you, Kyle!"
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement