Connie Britton Would Love To Be In A Friday Night Lights Revival

During a recent interview, Kyle Chandler crushed our dreams of a Friday Night Lights revival when he told Us Weekly that Connie Britton was the lone holdout. "I’m not going to do it without her," the Bloodline star added.
That's a sweet sentiment and all, but we really, really need a Friday Night Lights revival in our lives. As it turns out, it appears that Tami and Eric Taylor's wires got crossed and Britton would actually love to be in a revival. So y'all can breathe a massive sigh of relief.
"Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it's because of me that we're not doing a reunion. I thought all this time it was because of him," Britton said on the Today show Tuesday. "My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion — I love Kyle, I love the show. I'm just saying, I don't want to be the hold out here."
Advertisement
"Back to you, Kyle!" she joked.
Let's hope he responds soon with some good news. Not that we're privy to their every move, but the timing seems right: Britton recently left Nashville, and Season 3 marks the end of Chandler's starring role in Bloodline.
Chandler's absolutely right that it would be straight-up sacrilege to have a Friday Night Lights revival without both he and Britton. After all, the series simply wouldn't be the same without the best TV couple in history.
We last saw Tami and Eric Taylor in the series finale on February 9, 2011. Now that everyone's on the same page (right?), here's to hoping that they'll be back on our small screens very soon.
Advertisement