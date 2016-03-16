Kardashian goes straight to Rockingham to open the garment bag in question with A.C. Cowlings (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). It's contains clothes and a Penthouse magazine. A.C. is pumped; he thinks this is confirmation that Simpson is innocent. Kardashian isn't nearly as jubilant. He's starting to doubt Simpson's innocence, and he's even less enthused about his own involvement in the trial. He says that his son is getting teased on the playground. Kardashian admits that he's really struggling with the details of that night. He's trying to remember everything possible about Nicole, who was a personal friend of Kardashian and his ex-wife, Kris Jenner (Selma Blair), and learn everything possible about Ron Goldman. Kardashian can't believe that with all the coverage and even all the conspiracy theorists, no other suspects have emerged. Pretty soon, it won't matter that there aren't any other suspects, though, because they've got those gloves.