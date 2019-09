Why We Need Murphy Brown In The Trump Era

It didn’t hurt the show, though. If anything, it made it more powerful than ever. Series creator Diane Englishto Quayle to debate the topic “anytime, anywhere.” Viewers and the media waited with baited breath to see how Murphy Brown would respond to the vice president’s pointed accusations during its fifth season premiere. The show inserted pieces of Quayle’s speech into the episode itself, having Brown respond directly to what he said. “I’m glamorizing single motherhood?” she. “What planet is he on? I agonized over that decision.” Later on, Brown says, “Perhaps it’s time for the vice president to expand his definition and recognize that, whether by choice or circumstance, families come in all shapes and sizes. And, ultimately, what really defines a family is commitment, caring, and love.” Per, the episode, titled “You Say Potatoe, I Say Potato” (a dig at Quayle’sduring a spelling bee) garnered 70 million viewers.