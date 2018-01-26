Why We Need Murphy Brown In The Trump Era

Trump will firmly be in the White House when the Murphy Brown reboot returns for 13 episodes in the 2018-2019 season. During the decade the series originally ran, breaking down the fabric of the American family (per Dan Quayle) wasn’t the only issue she dealt with. She frequently butted up against sexism, in one episode forcing her way into an actual all-boys club. While newsrooms are more inclusive today, it’s not hard to imagine a new episode of the show taking on a situation akin to what happened with Matt Lauer, with a high-ranking male reporter or producer taking advantage of women in the workplace. It would mirror the situation with Trump’s many accusers along with resonating with the #MeToo movement.