Dirty John's Lies Unravel Before Connie Britton's Eyes In Exclusive New Clip

If the competition for worst TV husband was close before, Dirty John's John Meehan (Eric Bana) now has it in the bag.
Bravo's newest show, based on a true story and its accompanying Los Angeles Times-Wondery podcast Dirty John, centers around John, a con artist who tricks successful women into marriage. The series focuses on John's latest victim, interior designer Debra Newell (Connie Britton). Newell falls head-over-heels with the charming, handsome "doctor" (not a doctor) against the advice of her daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple), who don't trust his suspicious antics.
Things change when Debra finds a stack of restraining orders in her husband's secretive office drawer. Her curiosity awakened, Newell then turns to a private investigator, who uncovers her husband's criminal record.
In an exclusive clip provided to Refinery29, Dirty John's fourth episode takes an even more upsetting turn. John is in the hospital for an intestinal issue, and Debra overhears him telling the doctor about his drug abuse, which John had previously told his wife was for a war injury. The lies are slowly revealing themselves, and Debra must take action. Newly armed with the truth, Debra finally demands some answers. None of them will be what she wants to hear.
Watch the exclusive clip, below.
Episode four of Dirty John, "Forgiveness," airs on Sunday, December 16, at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
