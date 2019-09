The Story That Inspired Dirty John Is Proof That Truth Is Crazier Than Fiction

"He was just very standoffish. We would ask him questions [and] he would want to give us a one-worded answer," Terra said during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today . "He didn't want to look us in the eyes and he his social skills were just kind of off with me and my sister." The sisters began to look into John's past. Jacquelyn, who lived at home in Orange County, and 23-year-old Terra, who lived in Las Vegas at the time, hired a private investigator. Their cousin, Shad, got involved in the sleuthing process well.