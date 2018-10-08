Bravo just released a trailer for Dirty John, the goosebumps-inducing Los Angeles Times story and podcast turned television limited series, and we can’t wait to fill the Big Little Lies shaped void in our TV schedule.
Connie Britton stars as successful businesswoman Debra Newell who we see in the trailer is instantly smitten with charmer-turned-villain, John Meehan (Eric Bana). She’s blind to his true self, to be fair he does a great job of hiding it for a while, as she makes excuses for him to her quickly skeptical daughters, played by Julia Garner and Juno Temple. Things escalate as people try to tell her that there’s something not quite right about him, but she refuses to listen. “He is not a perfect person, but he loves me,” she’s seen telling someone. The most ominous moment in the trailer that will undoubtedly send chills down your spine is when John menacingly says, “You’re going to find out what I am.”
We can’t wait to see how Bravo will adapt the series to the screen. In the podcast, Newell’s family spares no one of the intricate and shocking details of all the lies, manipulation, and violence that happened when Newell began dating Meehan in 2014.
Bravo has already greenlit two seasons of the series. The first will reportedly focus on Newell’s whirlwind romance with Meehan as it falls apart a meets a grisly end. Not much has been said about season 2 other than it will be a different, self-contained story, reports Bravo.
Dirty John premieres on Bravo on November 25.
