Connie Britton stars as successful businesswoman Debra Newell who, as we see in the trailer, instantly falls for the tale's charming villain , John Meehan (Eric Bana). She’s blind to his true self, which he does a great job of hiding it for a while, as she makes excuses for him to her quickly skeptical daughters, played by Julia Garner and Juno Temple. Things escalate when people try to tell her that there’s something not quite right about him, but she refuses to listen. “He is not a perfect person, but he loves me,” she rationalises.