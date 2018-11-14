Connie Britton's New Series Gives You Permission To Hate Your Friend's Boyfriend

"The only liberties we really took was to compress the timeline, to keep the story really active and escalating… I really feel like, anything we did, was only in aid of that, and to help people understand certain decisions were being made, from an emotional perspective. The women [who speak on] the podcast do explain why certain decisions were made, but don’t always go into the greatest detail. I think some people who listened to it were looking for bigger explanations. I was one of them, but not for the same reasons [as listeners]. I think the story is incredibly relatable and could happen to anyone under the right circumstances, but I wanted to make sure the audience couldn’t have distance from the story anymore — I wanted to draw them in [emotionally]. [What happened in Dirty John] could happen to you, and the people who this happened to are not stupid: They just wanted to believe the best in people, and it went horribly wrong."