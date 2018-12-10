At the wedding, Meehan's friends, all of whom only knew Meehan for a short period, expressed their disbelief at his getting married. During his toast, Meehan's friend Phil outright said, "If you talk to any of his friends, as far as the reaction to his wedding, you’ll just find out that they’re completely shocked and baffled. To see John really be in love is an inspiring thing for me and, I’m sure, for his friends too." It appeared as if Phil didn't believe Meehan to be capable of love — and said that at his own wedding.