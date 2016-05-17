Connie Britton has very mixed feelings about Nashville coming to an end. The actress sat down with Seth Meyers following last week's announcement that the show is being cancelled after five seasons. (While there are reports of the series finding life on another network, nothing has been confirmed.)
The Late Night host asked the actress if she was sad about the news. "I am. It's bittersweet," she said, noting that she raised her 5-year-old son on location in the city. The devastation of her friends in Nashville and the elation of her friends in L.A. at the news that she's moving back only added to the confusion. "So, I'm just like, I don't know what I feel!" she told Meyers.
But the 49-year-old, who starred as fading country star Rayna Jaymes, is also grateful for the experience. "Look, I always feel like, to have four years on anything, you can never take that for granted. It's been a really great run." And Britton is already looking forward to what's next. "But also it's nice to feel like, okay, we kinda ended it and now we're gonna move on, and hopefully I'll be able to do something else fun and great."
So Nashville fans, turn off the sad country music and stop your grieving. Connie's sure to move on to big things.
