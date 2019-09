There May Be A Fifth Season Of Nashville After All

Lionsgate doesn't seem content to let Nashville go gently into that good night. The studio will shop the show to other outlets, according to The Hollywood Reporter The show will hit its 100th episode should it be picked up for a fifth season. Season four has two episodes left, with the finale reportedly set to end on a major cliffhanger. 100 episodes is typically the cutoff for serialization, though cable rights have already been sold to AXS TV and SVOD rights have gone to Hulu.Hulu's involvement in particular is interesting, given that it recently saved The Mindy Project from cancellation at Fox. The track record for shows switching networks has been mixed to say the least, but we'd like to see the show exit on its own terms.