ABC Cancels Nashville

In a shocking move, ABC has cancelled Nashville.
The drama, which starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, centred on the trials and tribulations of country music stardom in the capital of the genre. ABC had previously tapped new showrunners, Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick of My So-Called Life, to head up the fifth season. But today they decided they’d had enough.
During its current and now-final season, Nashville averaged 6.3 million viewers, including a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. Those aren’t exactly blockbuster numbers. The show had seemed set to run almost indefinitely. Instead it’s coming to a crashing halt.
Perhaps coincidentally, star Hayden Panettiere tweeted a message about needing to focus on holistically healing herself in hopes of ameliorating her postpartum depression. She’s been vocal about her struggle with the condition in the past, so it’s not exactly coming out of left field.
