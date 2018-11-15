How To Watch Connie Britton's Dirty John Before It Airs Next Week

You don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to watch Connie Britton get conned. Thanks to the powers that be at Bravo, you can watch Dirty John right this moment.
Though the show officially premieres on Bravo November 25, the first episode of Dirty John is available right now on Bravo's website, and once you get a taste for this creepy tale of love, lies, and deception, you'll definitely tune back in to find out how the whole thing ends.
Of course, watching the show isn't the only way to see how this particular con artist tale plays out. Dirty John is based on the Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name by journalist Chris Goffard. It tells the story of Debra Newell (portrayed by Britton in the TV series), a successful interior designer who is not quite as lucky in love. When she meets John Meehan (Eric Bana in the series), she falls head-over-heels, even though her family — including daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Jacquelyn (Juno Temple) — is wildly suspicious of her new man.
As it turns out, the family has every right to be. As the podcast and TV show quickly reveal, the titular Dirty John has a nasty grifting habit. And, when Debra's family learns the truth, the con man becomes all the more dangerous.
Will Debra and her family be able to escape John's clutches? If you've listened to the podcast, you already know the answer. However, that shouldn't stop you from getting just as invested in the series: Check it out on Bravo early, then do a background check on all of your friends' significant others. You know, just in case!
