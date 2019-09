Part of being a superfan of a canceled show means keeping your ears to the ground for any possible hint of its resurrection. So, Friday Night Lights fans, it could be time to get excited — Connie Britton would be onboard with a reunion.When Vulture asked Britton, who won hearts as Tami Taylor on FNL, about her willingness to revisit Dillon, TX, the Nashville star said, "I would, I just would. Listen, I love that world. I love those characters. I love those actors."She hedged a little, though, expressing doubt that the show would ever be revisited. But she did go on to say that if a reunion became a reality she "would be onboard 100 percent."It may not be time to start planning your viewing party yet, however. As E! points out , last December executive producer Peter Berg said there definitely wouldn't be amovie. Maybe we could at least get a photo op sometime soon?