Part of being a superfan of a canceled show means keeping your ears to the ground for any possible hint of its resurrection. So, Friday Night Lights fans, it could be time to get excited — Connie Britton would be onboard with a reunion.
When Vulture asked Britton, who won hearts as Tami Taylor on FNL, about her willingness to revisit Dillon, TX, the Nashville star said, "I would, I just would. Listen, I love that world. I love those characters. I love those actors."
She hedged a little, though, expressing doubt that the show would ever be revisited. But she did go on to say that if a reunion became a reality she "would be onboard 100 percent."
It may not be time to start planning your viewing party yet, however. As E! points out, last December executive producer Peter Berg said there definitely wouldn't be a movie. Maybe we could at least get a photo op sometime soon?
