Since Nashville moved to CMT, we've seen some major shakeups for the show's two main characters, Rayna (Connie Britton) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere). Juliette's been undergoing a spiritual awakening after surviving a plane crash. And Rayna signed a risky deal with a Silicon Valley billionaire — while dealing with a mysterious stalker. Fans have been wondering where the show is taking things for Rayna since Nashville first introduced the stalker storyline. We saw earlier this season that she feels conflicted about the future of her music. She wants to release a concept album with Deacon (Charles Esten), though he's hesitant about it. But could the stalker situation be a way to write Rayna's character off the show?