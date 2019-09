Julia Roberts Is Setting Up Connie Britton On Blind Dates

There's nothing wrong with loving Roberts, and anyway, we're pretty sure it's a much healthier relationship than the one Britton's character is in on her Bravo series Dirty John, which she came on Busy Tonight to promote. Britton may be single, but it's far better than the situation her Dirty John character Debra is stuck in: a whirlwind marriage-turned-nightmare with con artist John Meehan (Eric Bana).