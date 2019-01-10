Julia Roberts Is Setting Up Connie Britton On Blind Dates

Before she scored a Golden Globe nod for her role in Amazon’s creepy drama Homecoming, Julia Roberts was the reigning queen of romantic comedies. Unfortunately, when it comes to Roberts setting up her real-life friends with potential love interests, things don’t work out the way they do in the movies.
In an interview with Busy Philipps on the I Feel Pretty star’s talk show Busy Tonight, Dirty John actress Connie Britton got real about how Roberts has affected her love life. Apparently, Roberts is trying, but she hasn't exactly found Britton "The One."
"[Roberts] tried to set me up with somebody … It hasn’t worked out yet, but at least mama tried, you know what I’m saying," Britton told Philipps on the talk show.
While the American Horror Story alum may not be dating the dude that her Oscar-winning pal picked out for her, Britton is just glad that she gets to hang with Roberts in the first place.
"It's not really a functional relationship, it's not really a healthy friendship," joked Britton."It's more like, I idolize her, and she's nice to me."
There's nothing wrong with loving Roberts, and anyway, we're pretty sure it's a much healthier relationship than the one Britton's character is in on her Bravo series Dirty John, which she came on Busy Tonight to promote. Britton may be single, but it's far better than the situation her Dirty John character Debra is stuck in: a whirlwind marriage-turned-nightmare with con artist John Meehan (Eric Bana).
The show, which is based on a true story and Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name, comes to a conclusion on January 13. Check out the clip from Busy Tonight, below.
