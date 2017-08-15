You Can Now Pre-Order Selena Gomez's Coach Collection

Mama’s got a brand new bag — or in this case, a whole line of accessories. On Thursday, Coach confirmed its new collection with Selena Gomez after months of speculation. And finally, we have all the details.
“I’m very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together,” Gomez said of working with Coach's creative director, Stuart Vevers, on the Selena Grace bag in a press release. “I can’t wait to carry it — it’s totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night, and it goes with everything.”
The double-handled carryall is available in three colors — Selena Black Cherry, Selena White, and Selena Red — and is being touted as a “built for real life” bag that can take you anywhere. Selenators will particularly appreciate the item's hangtag, which features Gomez’s signature alongside a patch inside with the empowering message: “To be you is to be strong.” On the base of the bag, “Love yourself first,” is written in Gomez’s handwriting — a nod to the one that she carried at the Met Gala.
“It was really fun to create this collection with Selena and design pieces that are cool and feminine like her,” Vevers said of the partnership. “When we designed the Selena Grace, it was about exploring the qualities Selena wanted in a bag and creating something that felt personal to her.”
The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will be available for pre-order now and in Coach stores around the globe on September 1. Click through to see the complete offering.