Let us remember 2017 as the year Selena Gomez, former Disney star, current "Bad Liar" singer, became Selena Gomez, Fashion Girl. In recent months, the 24-year-old earned her first ever American Vogue cover and appeared at the Met Gala in custom Coach, as part of her role as ambassador for the brand. Now, six months into her tenure (er, contract), Gomez is following in the foot steps of her predecessor, Chloë Grace Moretz, with her very own (and very first!) Coach campaign. Style Icon Selena has fully come into her own — and we are here for it.
Naturally, the brand's fall 2017 advertorial features a stacked roster of industry heavyweights, with photos shot by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath. The resulting images feature Gomez in the backseat of a vintage '76 Plymouth Fury, shining a spotlight on the Coach Swagger (one of the brand's new key bag silhouettes).
Billed as "the Coach girl about to embark on a road trip," Gomez's backseat lounging is a little at odds with the concept of a care-free jaunt down Route 66. With freshly blown-out, shampoo commercial-worthy hair carefully strewn across millennial pink leather seats (obviously), we'd say she's serving up more Uber black car realness. Still, the campaign's overall vibe (the elevated Americana aesthetic that's come to define the brand) perfectly matches the baby blue bag tucked underneath her left arm. We're already filing this photo away as additional evidence that baby blue is on the rise as the new It color — and as additional evidence that Selena Gomez is the new It girl.
“Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course,” Coach's creative director, Stuart Vevers, said in a press release. “To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.”
Coinciding with the launch of the company's fall 2017 collection, Gomez is also set to star in three short films — named for Coach's new trinity of bags: the Rogue, the Edie, and the Coach Swagger — that will depict her getting ready for a night out in New York City. With the debut of her first campaign, of course, comes more rumors about a potential Selena Gomez x Coach capsule collection in the future. For now, though, we'll be keeping an eye on the well-accessorized star this summer (because girlfriend knows how to rock a handbag).
