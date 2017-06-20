Let us remember 2017 as the year Selena Gomez, former Disney star, current "Bad Liar" singer, became Selena Gomez, Fashion Girl. In recent months, the 24-year-old earned her first ever American Vogue cover and appeared at the Met Gala in custom Coach, as part of her role as ambassador for the brand. Now, six months into her tenure (er, contract), Gomez is following in the foot steps of her predecessor, Chloë Grace Moretz, with her very own (and very first!) Coach campaign. Style Icon Selena has fully come into her own — and we are here for it.