Well, we've found out that we've got the most random thing in common with Selena Gomez: Neither of us can resist the urge to dress thematically for a trip to Disneyland.
Earlier this week, the performer (and, don't forget, former Disney star) spent the day at the most magical place on Earth. Gomez did so in appropriately theme-park-comfortable fashion, wearing a slouched Adidas sweatshirt with matching track pants. (You've got to make sure your outfit doesn't impede on your access to those Fast Past tickets, after all.) The trefoil-branded set had already inspired some athleisure admiration in us — and, then, we spotted this shot of Gomez's bag, and a new wave of outfit envy set in.
Gomez accessorized with the most unlikely of pieces, from the most unexpected of places: It wasn't her trusty Coach Rogue tote slung over her shoulder, it's an Alice in Wonderland-themed saddle bag from Hot Topic, as Teen Vogue reported. Yes, really — oh, and her exact style is on sale right now.
Props to Gomez for bringing her own Disney merch along for a day at Magic Kingdom. (Although we wouldn't fault her for treating herself to an upgrade at the gift shop — we've all been there.) Let's not forget that her new go-to, Coach, has created a range of Disney-branded items in the past. Stuart Vevers, let's maybe revisit — and reissue — that, please? In the meantime, we'll be revisiting our childhood by buying some new Disney swag, and procuring that swag at our neighborhood Hot Topic.
