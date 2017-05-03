The Detail You Missed On Selena Gomez's Met Gala Bag

Last night's Met Gala included a lot of firsts for Selena Gomez. Not only did she use the biggest night of the fashion calendar to make her relationship with The Weeknd red carpet official, it was also the first time that she wore Coach to a major event.
Last year, the American heritage brand announced that Gomez would not only be the face of the label, but also work with its foundation, which collaborates with Step Up, a girls empowerment organization.
And that's not all. It was also the first time that Coach created a custom eveningwear piece (last year, Chloë Grace Moretz wore a bespoke piece from Coach's 1941 line), though most fashion critics are sure that it certainly won't be the last. To mark all those firsts, Coach added a delicate detail to Gomez's bag last night, which they shared on Instagram today.
Coach captioned the snapshot, "Studded and inked with 'love yourself first' — a nod to her tattoo."
Gomez got the ink, which sits pretty below her shoulder blade, way back in 2014. While the tattoo is in Arabic, Coach decided to translate it into English for Gomez' clutch. The bag also featured metallic gold handles, a kiss-lock closure that's a nod to the brand's longstanding heritage in leatherwork, and a subtle print. Delicate, feminine prints have been a major part of the brand since creative director Stuart Vevers took over — they were hand-sewn (as opposed to printed) all over Gomez's floor-skimming gown, too.
There's no word on whether or not the clutch is the piece that Gomez collaborated on, since her contract with the brand stated that she'd co-create one piece. More importantly, there are no details as to whether or not fans (of Gomez and fashion) will be able to get their hands on one of their own. But if this is the beginning of the Gomez era at Coach, it looks like only good things are happening.
