Remember when we thought Selena Gomez's pop culture revival was two years ago — right after she dropped an album with that very title attached? If only we could've seen into the future and recognized that the singer was just a couple years away from a much bigger comeback. For pretty much all of 2017, we've been stealing moves from her beauty play book; today, it's her manicure that caught our eye.
Gomez recently stepped out during NYFW to support her partnership with Coach, and she showed off some gorgeous wet waves, bright orange-red lips, and fresh mani made for fall for mood boards in the process. It's the sort of shade we gravitate towards every time we sense a hint of coolness in the air: an earthy, hard-to-nail-down mix of purple, red, and brown that's dark but not goth.
Thankfully, some Gomez stans hunted down her exact color of choice: Tom Ford's Bitter Bitch. However, the downside to modeling your look after Selena is that she's a millionaire and you are not, so shelling out $40 for polish might be a little painful. As alternatives, we suggest Sally Hansen's Color Therapy in Exotic Açai or Essie's Lady Godiva, but then again... don't you want to be able to say "bitter bitch" with a smirk when your frenemy asks what you're wearing?
