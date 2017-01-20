Selena Gomez Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

Selena Gomez has come a long way since she starred as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel's Wizards Of Waverly Place. To wit: In just a few short years the actress-turned-singer has starred in numerous films, cranked out many chart-topping songs, and even joined UNICEF's team as a celebrity ambassador. She hit her stride in the beauty department, too.
While Gomez loves to take risks on the red carpet — and seems to be forever experimenting with her hair (a girl after our own hearts) — she has a few mainstay looks that have proven so reliable, she calls on them again and again. Having signature looks is a must — no matter if you're a star or not, so it's no surprise hers are damn inspiring. We're talking waves with just the right amount of shine, eyes painted into upturned shapes, and a bouquet of rose lip colors — all of which she's perfected with just the right nuances. Suffice it to say, these looks have been refined.
Check out the slides ahead to see for yourself. One tip: Have a notebook handy, because you're going to want to copy all of 'em...