Selena Gomez Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

While Gomez loves to take risks on the red carpet — and seems to be forever experimenting with her hair (a girl after our own hearts) — she has a few mainstay looks that have proven so reliable, she calls on them again and again. Having signature looks is a must — no matter if you're a star or not, so it's no surprise hers are damn inspiring. We're talking waves with just the right amount of shine, eyes painted into upturned shapes, and a bouquet of rose lip colors — all of which she's perfected with just the right nuances. Suffice it to say, these looks have been refined.